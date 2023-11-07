On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames go head to head against the Nashville Predators. Is Nazem Kadri going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Nazem Kadri score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Kadri stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Kadri scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Predators.

On the power play, Kadri has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Kadri averages 3.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.0%.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 32 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

