Will Nazem Kadri Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 7?
On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames go head to head against the Nashville Predators. Is Nazem Kadri going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Nazem Kadri score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Kadri stats and insights
- In one of 11 games this season, Kadri scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Predators.
- On the power play, Kadri has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- Kadri averages 3.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.0%.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 32 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Flames vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
