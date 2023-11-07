Will Nick DeSimone Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 7?
Can we anticipate Nick DeSimone scoring a goal when the Calgary Flames match up against the Nashville Predators at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nick DeSimone score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
DeSimone 2022-23 stats and insights
- DeSimone did not score in four games last season.
- DeSimone produced zero points on the power play last season.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Predators ranked 12th in goals against, conceding 236 total goals (2.9 per game) in league play.
- The Predators shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 27.3 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flames vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.