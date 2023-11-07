Will Nicolas Deslauriers score a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers play the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Nicolas Deslauriers score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Deslauriers stats and insights

Deslauriers is yet to score through 12 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sharks.

Deslauriers has zero points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 54 total goals (4.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

