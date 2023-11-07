When the San Jose Sharks square off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, will Nikita Okhotyuk light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Nikita Okhotyuk score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Okhotyuk 2022-23 stats and insights

In one of 10 games last season, Okhotyuk scored -- and it was just the one goal.

Okhotyuk produced no points on the power play last season.

Okhotyuk averaged 0.4 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Flyers 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Flyers allowed 276 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL action.

The Flyers shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 27.1 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH

