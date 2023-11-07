The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest against the Nashville Predators is slated for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Nikita Zadorov find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nikita Zadorov score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zadorov stats and insights

Zadorov is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

Zadorov has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.