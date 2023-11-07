Will Nikita Zadorov Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 7?
The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest against the Nashville Predators is slated for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Nikita Zadorov find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Nikita Zadorov score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Zadorov stats and insights
- Zadorov is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- He has not played against the Predators yet this season.
- Zadorov has zero points on the power play.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have conceded 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Flames vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
