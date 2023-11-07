The New York Islanders, Noah Dobson included, will face the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Dobson against the Wild, we have plenty of info to help.

Noah Dobson vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Dobson Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Dobson has averaged 25:03 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

Dobson has a goal in four games this year through 10 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In seven of 10 games this season, Dobson has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Dobson has an assist in five of 10 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Dobson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Dobson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Dobson Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 46 total goals (4.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 10 Games 2 10 Points 0 4 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

