For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Noah Hanifin a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Noah Hanifin score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Hanifin stats and insights

Hanifin has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

On the power play, Hanifin has accumulated one goal and two assists.

He has a 5.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

