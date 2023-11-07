When the New York Islanders face off against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Oliver Wahlstrom find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Oliver Wahlstrom score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Wahlstrom stats and insights

Wahlstrom is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not played against the Wild yet this season.

Wahlstrom has zero points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 46 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

