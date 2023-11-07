The New Jersey Devils' upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche is scheduled for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Ondrej Palat score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Ondrej Palat score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Palat stats and insights

Palat is yet to score through 11 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 28 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.5 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

