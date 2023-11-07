Will Owen Power Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 7?
Will Owen Power score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres play the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Owen Power score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Power stats and insights
- In one of 12 games this season, Power scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 42 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have one shutout, and they average 11.8 hits and 10.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.