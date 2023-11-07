Owen Power will be among those in action Tuesday when his Buffalo Sabres face the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. Considering a bet on Power in the Sabres-Hurricanes game? Use our stats and information below.

Owen Power vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Power Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Power has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 23:13 on the ice per game.

Power has a goal in one of his 12 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Despite recording points in seven of 12 games this season, Power has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Power has an assist in six of 12 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Power goes over his points over/under is 39.2%, based on the odds.

There is a 34.5% chance of Power having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Power Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 42 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 12 Games 3 7 Points 1 1 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

