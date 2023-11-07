In the upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Owen Tippett to light the lamp for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Owen Tippett score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tippett stats and insights

Tippett has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.

Tippett has zero points on the power play.

Tippett's shooting percentage is 4.9%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are giving up 54 total goals (4.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.