Owen Tippett and the Philadelphia Flyers will play on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the San Jose Sharks. Prop bets for Tippett are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Owen Tippett vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Flyers vs Sharks Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tippett Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Tippett has averaged 15:44 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

Tippett has a goal in two of 12 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Tippett has recorded a point in a game five times this season out of 12 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Tippett has posted an assist in a game three times this season in 12 games played, including multiple assists once.

Tippett's implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Tippett going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Tippett Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are allowing 54 total goals (4.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-42).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 12 Games 1 6 Points 2 2 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.