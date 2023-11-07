Should you bet on Peyton Krebs to find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres and the Carolina Hurricanes face off on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Peyton Krebs score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Krebs stats and insights

Krebs is yet to score through 12 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Hurricanes.

Krebs has zero points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On defense, the Hurricanes are conceding 42 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once while averaging 11.8 hits and 10.1 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

