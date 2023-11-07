The New York Islanders' upcoming game versus the Minnesota Wild is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Pierre Engvall find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Pierre Engvall score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Engvall stats and insights

Engvall is yet to score through 10 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Wild.

Engvall has no points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 46 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

