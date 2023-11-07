The New York Islanders, including Pierre Engvall, will be in action Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Minnesota Wild. Looking to bet on Engvall's props? Here is some information to help you.

Pierre Engvall vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Engvall Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Engvall has averaged 14:32 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

Engvall has yet to score a goal through 10 games this season.

Despite recording points in five of 10 games this season, Engvall has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Engvall has an assist in five of 10 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Engvall's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Engvall has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Engvall Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 46 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 10 Games 2 5 Points 1 0 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

