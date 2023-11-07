Will Rasmus Andersson Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 7?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Rasmus Andersson a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Rasmus Andersson score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Andersson stats and insights
- Andersson has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Predators yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.
Predators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Predators are conceding 32 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Flames vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
