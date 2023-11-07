The Calgary Flames, with Rasmus Andersson, are in action Tuesday versus the Nashville Predators at Scotiabank Saddledome, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Andersson against the Predators, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rasmus Andersson vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Andersson Season Stats Insights

Andersson has averaged 15:36 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

In two of seven games this season, Andersson has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Despite recording points in four of seven games this season, Andersson has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In two of seven contests this season, Andersson has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Andersson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Andersson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Andersson Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 7 Games 3 4 Points 0 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.