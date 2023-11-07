Will Rasmus Dahlin Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 7?
The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming game versus the Carolina Hurricanes is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Rasmus Dahlin light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Dahlin stats and insights
- In two of 12 games this season, Dahlin has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
- Dahlin has picked up three assists on the power play.
- Dahlin averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.4%.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 42 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 11.8 hits and 10.1 blocked shots per game.
Sabres vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
