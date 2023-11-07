The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming game versus the Carolina Hurricanes is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Rasmus Dahlin light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Dahlin stats and insights

In two of 12 games this season, Dahlin has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.

Dahlin has picked up three assists on the power play.

Dahlin averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.4%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 42 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 11.8 hits and 10.1 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

