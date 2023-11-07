The Buffalo Sabres, with Rasmus Dahlin, will be in action Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Carolina Hurricanes. If you'd like to wager on Dahlin's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Rasmus Dahlin vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dahlin Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Dahlin has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 24:22 on the ice per game.

In two of 12 games this year, Dahlin has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Dahlin has a point in nine of 12 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Dahlin has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 12 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Dahlin hits the over on his points prop total is 55.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 47.6% chance of Dahlin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Dahlin Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 42 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 12 Games 3 10 Points 4 2 Goals 2 8 Assists 2

