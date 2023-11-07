Will Ryan Pulock Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 7?
When the New York Islanders play the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Ryan Pulock score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ryan Pulock score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Pulock stats and insights
- Pulock has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Wild.
- Pulock has zero points on the power play.
- Pulock's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 46 total goals (4.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.