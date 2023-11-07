The San Jose State Spartans will start their 2023-24 campaign facing the UC Irvine Anteaters on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the San Jose State vs. UC Irvine matchup.

San Jose State vs. UC Irvine Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California How to Watch on TV: MW Network

San Jose State vs. UC Irvine Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Jose State Moneyline UC Irvine Moneyline BetMGM San Jose State (-1.5) 132.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel San Jose State (-0.5) 132.5 -102 -118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Jose State vs. UC Irvine Betting Trends (2022-23)

San Jose State compiled a 19-11-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 17 Spartans games last season went over the point total.

UC Irvine covered 15 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.

The Anteaters and their opponents combined to hit the over 17 out of 29 times last year.

