San Jose State vs. UC Irvine: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 7
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The San Jose State Spartans will start their 2023-24 campaign facing the UC Irvine Anteaters on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the San Jose State vs. UC Irvine matchup.
San Jose State vs. UC Irvine Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
San Jose State vs. UC Irvine Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Jose State Moneyline
|UC Irvine Moneyline
|BetMGM
|San Jose State (-1.5)
|132.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|San Jose State (-0.5)
|132.5
|-102
|-118
San Jose State vs. UC Irvine Betting Trends (2022-23)
- San Jose State compiled a 19-11-0 record against the spread last season.
- A total of 17 Spartans games last season went over the point total.
- UC Irvine covered 15 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.
- The Anteaters and their opponents combined to hit the over 17 out of 29 times last year.
