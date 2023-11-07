Tuesday's contest features the San Jose State Spartans (0-0) and the UC Irvine Anteaters (0-0) squaring off at Provident Credit Union Event Center in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 70-67 win for San Jose State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on November 7.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

San Jose State vs. UC Irvine Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: Provident Credit Union Event Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

San Jose State vs. UC Irvine Score Prediction

Prediction: San Jose State 70, UC Irvine 67

Spread & Total Prediction for San Jose State vs. UC Irvine

Computer Predicted Spread: San Jose State (-2.9)

San Jose State (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 137.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

San Jose State Performance Insights

Offensively, San Jose State was the 286th-ranked team in the country (67.5 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 64th (66.2 points allowed per game).

Last year, the Spartans were 29th in college basketball in rebounds (35.1 per game) and 12th-best in rebounds allowed (27.2).

Last season San Jose State was ranked 249th in the nation in assists with 12.2 per game.

The Spartans were 149th in the nation in 3-pointers made (7.6 per game) and 267th in 3-point percentage (32.6%) last season.

San Jose State gave up 6.9 3-pointers per game and conceded 34.3% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 140th and 223rd, respectively, in the country.

The Spartans attempted 40.8% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of the Spartans' baskets were 3-pointers, and 69.5% were 2-pointers.

UC Irvine Performance Insights

UC Irvine ranked 101st in the nation last season with 74.8 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 88th with 67.2 points allowed per game.

The Anteaters were 61st in the nation with 33.8 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 155th with 30.8 rebounds allowed per game.

Last season UC Irvine ranked 62nd in college basketball in assists, dishing out 14.7 per game.

Last season the Anteaters committed 11.7 turnovers per game (160th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.2 turnovers per contest (155th-ranked).

The Anteaters ranked 22nd-best in the country with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.7%. They ranked 210th in college basketball by sinking 7.1 treys per contest.

UC Irvine allowed 6.6 treys per game (100th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 32.3% three-point percentage (88th-ranked).

Of the shots taken by UC Irvine last season, 68.5% of them were two-pointers (74.5% of the team's made baskets) and 31.5% were threes (25.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.