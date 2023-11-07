San Jose State vs. UC Irvine: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 7
The San Jose State Spartans (0-0) host the UC Irvine Anteaters (0-0) at Provident Credit Union Event Center on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network. There is no line set for the game.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
San Jose State vs. UC Irvine Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
- Where: San Jose, California
- Venue: Provident Credit Union Event Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
San Jose State vs UC Irvine Betting Records & Stats
- The Spartans were 19-11-0 against the spread last season.
- UC Irvine put together a 15-14-0 ATS record last year.
San Jose State vs. UC Irvine Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|San Jose State
|67.5
|142.3
|66.2
|133.4
|133.9
|UC Irvine
|74.8
|142.3
|67.2
|133.4
|137.4
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional San Jose State vs UC Irvine Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Spartans scored only 0.3 more points per game (67.5) than the Anteaters allowed (67.2).
- When San Jose State scored more than 67.2 points last season, it went 12-3 against the spread and 13-3 overall.
- The Anteaters put up an average of 74.8 points per game last year, 8.6 more points than the 66.2 the Spartans gave up to opponents.
- UC Irvine went 14-6 against the spread and 19-5 overall when it scored more than 66.2 points last season.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
San Jose State vs. UC Irvine Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|San Jose State
|19-11-0
|17-13-0
|UC Irvine
|15-14-0
|17-12-0
San Jose State vs. UC Irvine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|San Jose State
|UC Irvine
|12-3
|Home Record
|11-4
|5-8
|Away Record
|9-7
|9-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-7-0
|7-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|70.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.8
|65.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.4
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-2-0
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.