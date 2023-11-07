The San Jose State Spartans (0-0) host the UC Irvine Anteaters (0-0) at Provident Credit Union Event Center on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network. There is no line set for the game.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

San Jose State vs. UC Irvine Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: Provident Credit Union Event Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Jose State vs UC Irvine Betting Records & Stats

The Spartans were 19-11-0 against the spread last season.

UC Irvine put together a 15-14-0 ATS record last year.

San Jose State vs. UC Irvine Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Jose State 67.5 142.3 66.2 133.4 133.9 UC Irvine 74.8 142.3 67.2 133.4 137.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional San Jose State vs UC Irvine Insights & Trends

Last year, the Spartans scored only 0.3 more points per game (67.5) than the Anteaters allowed (67.2).

When San Jose State scored more than 67.2 points last season, it went 12-3 against the spread and 13-3 overall.

The Anteaters put up an average of 74.8 points per game last year, 8.6 more points than the 66.2 the Spartans gave up to opponents.

UC Irvine went 14-6 against the spread and 19-5 overall when it scored more than 66.2 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

San Jose State vs. UC Irvine Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Jose State 19-11-0 17-13-0 UC Irvine 15-14-0 17-12-0

San Jose State vs. UC Irvine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

San Jose State UC Irvine 12-3 Home Record 11-4 5-8 Away Record 9-7 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 65.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.4 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.