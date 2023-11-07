Will Scott Laughton Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 7?
On Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers square off with the San Jose Sharks. Is Scott Laughton going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Scott Laughton score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Laughton stats and insights
- In one of 12 games this season, Laughton scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Sharks.
- Laughton has no points on the power play.
- Laughton averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.3%.
Sharks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sharks are giving up 54 total goals (4.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.
Flyers vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
