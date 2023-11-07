On Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers square off with the San Jose Sharks. Is Scott Laughton going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Scott Laughton score a goal against the Sharks?

Laughton stats and insights

In one of 12 games this season, Laughton scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Sharks.

Laughton has no points on the power play.

Laughton averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.3%.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are giving up 54 total goals (4.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH

