Can we expect Sean Couturier finding the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers face off with the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Sean Couturier score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Couturier stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Couturier has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 54 goals in total (4.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH

