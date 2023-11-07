Sean Couturier will be in action when the Philadelphia Flyers and San Jose Sharks face off at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Couturier? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Sean Couturier vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH

0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Flyers vs Sharks Game Info

Couturier Season Stats Insights

Couturier has averaged 16:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

In two of 10 games this year, Couturier has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Couturier has a point in six of 10 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Couturier has an assist in five of 10 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Couturier has an implied probability of 59.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Couturier going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Couturier Stats vs. the Sharks

On defense, the Sharks are giving up 54 total goals (4.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

The team's -42 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

