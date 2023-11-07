Sean Couturier Game Preview: Flyers vs. Sharks - November 7
Sean Couturier will be in action when the Philadelphia Flyers and San Jose Sharks face off at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Couturier? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sean Couturier vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Flyers vs Sharks Game Info
|Flyers vs Sharks Odds/Over/Under
|Flyers vs Sharks Prediction
|Flyers vs Sharks Betting Trends & Stats
|Flyers vs Sharks Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Couturier Season Stats Insights
- Couturier has averaged 16:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).
- In two of 10 games this year, Couturier has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.
- Couturier has a point in six of 10 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.
- Couturier has an assist in five of 10 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Couturier has an implied probability of 59.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Couturier going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Couturier Stats vs. the Sharks
- On defense, the Sharks are giving up 54 total goals (4.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
- The team's -42 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.