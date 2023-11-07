For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, is Sean Walker a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Sean Walker score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Walker stats and insights

In two of 12 games this season, Walker has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.

Walker has zero points on the power play.

Walker's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 54 total goals (4.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH

