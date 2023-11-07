Will Sean Walker Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 7?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, is Sean Walker a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sean Walker score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Walker stats and insights
- In two of 12 games this season, Walker has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
- Walker has zero points on the power play.
- Walker's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 54 total goals (4.9 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flyers vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.