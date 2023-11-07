On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres clash with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Tage Thompson going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Tage Thompson score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Thompson stats and insights

Thompson has scored in five of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Hurricanes.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He has a 12.8% shooting percentage, attempting 3.9 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 42 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have one shutout, and they average 11.8 hits and 10.1 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

