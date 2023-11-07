Tage Thompson and the Buffalo Sabres will play the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at PNC Arena. Does a bet on Thompson intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Tage Thompson vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Thompson Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Thompson has averaged 19:19 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

In five of 12 games this season, Thompson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Thompson has a point in six of 12 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In three of 12 games this year, Thompson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Thompson has an implied probability of 64.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Thompson has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Thompson Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 42 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 12 Games 3 10 Points 1 6 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

