On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils square off with the Colorado Avalanche. Is Timo Meier going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Timo Meier score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Meier stats and insights

In two of 11 games this season, Meier has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Avalanche.

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

Meier's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 28 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.5 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

