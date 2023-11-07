For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Philadelphia Flyers and the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, is Travis Konecny a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Travis Konecny score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Konecny stats and insights

Konecny has scored in six of 12 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

Konecny has scored two goals on the power play.

Konecny's shooting percentage is 22.0%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 54 total goals (4.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

