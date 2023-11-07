Travis Konecny and the Philadelphia Flyers will face the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. There are prop bets for Konecny available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Travis Konecny vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Flyers vs Sharks Game Info

Konecny Season Stats Insights

Konecny's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:22 per game on the ice, is +2.

In Konecny's 12 games played this season he's scored in six of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Konecny has a point in seven games this year (out of 12), including multiple points five times.

Konecny has an assist in three of 12 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Konecny's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 65.4% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Konecny going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Konecny Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 54 goals in total (4.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -42 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 12 Games 2 12 Points 2 9 Goals 2 3 Assists 0

