On Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers square off with the San Jose Sharks. Is Travis Sanheim going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Travis Sanheim score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Sanheim stats and insights

Sanheim has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

Sanheim has picked up two assists on the power play.

Sanheim averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.8%.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 54 goals in total (4.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

