Will Tyler Toffoli light the lamp when the New Jersey Devils square off against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Tyler Toffoli score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Toffoli stats and insights

Toffoli has scored in four of 11 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.

On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.

He has a 17.9% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 28 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 14.5 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

