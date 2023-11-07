Tyler Toffoli will be on the ice when the New Jersey Devils and Colorado Avalanche face off at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. There are prop bets for Toffoli available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tyler Toffoli vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Devils vs Avalanche Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toffoli Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Toffoli has averaged 17:07 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

In Toffoli's 11 games played this season he's scored in four of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Toffoli has a point in seven of 11 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Toffoli has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 11 games played.

The implied probability is 61.7% that Toffoli hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Toffoli has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Toffoli Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 28 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 11 Games 3 11 Points 3 7 Goals 3 4 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.