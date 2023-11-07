Will Tyson Foerster Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 7?
Will Tyson Foerster score a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers take on the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Tyson Foerster score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Foerster stats and insights
- Foerster is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have given up 54 goals in total (4.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.
Flyers vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH
