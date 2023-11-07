The UC Irvine Anteaters (0-0) take on the San Jose State Spartans (0-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.

UC Irvine vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California TV: MW Network

UC Irvine Stats Insights

The Anteaters shot 46.5% from the field last season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Spartans allowed to opponents.

In games UC Irvine shot better than 41.9% from the field, it went 20-7 overall.

The Anteaters were the 61st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Spartans ranked 29th.

Last year, the Anteaters scored 8.6 more points per game (74.8) than the Spartans gave up (66.2).

When UC Irvine put up more than 66.2 points last season, it went 19-5.

San Jose State Stats Insights

The Spartans shot 43.5% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 39.7% the Anteaters' opponents shot last season.

Last season, San Jose State had a 15-6 record in games the team collectively shot above 39.7% from the field.

The Spartans were the 29th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Anteaters finished 195th.

The Spartans' 67.5 points per game last year were just 0.3 more points than the 67.2 the Anteaters allowed to opponents.

San Jose State had a 19-7 record last season when giving up fewer than 74.8 points.

UC Irvine Home & Away Comparison

UC Irvine scored 76.8 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 71.4 points per contest.

The Anteaters surrendered 65.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 69.7 when playing on the road.

UC Irvine drained 6.6 threes per game with a 34.9% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 1.6% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (6.8, 36.5%).

San Jose State Home & Away Comparison

San Jose State scored more points at home (70.1 per game) than on the road (65.1) last season.

At home, the Spartans conceded 62.8 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than they allowed away (70.4).

At home, San Jose State made 7.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged away (8.2). San Jose State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.7%) than away (34.6%) too.

UC Irvine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/7/2023 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center 11/11/2023 New Mexico State - Bren Events Center 11/14/2023 @ USC - Galen Center

San Jose State Upcoming Schedule