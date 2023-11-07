How to Watch UC Irvine vs. San Jose State on TV or Live Stream - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UC Irvine Anteaters (0-0) take on the San Jose State Spartans (0-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.
UC Irvine vs. San Jose State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California
- TV: MW Network
UC Irvine Stats Insights
- The Anteaters shot 46.5% from the field last season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Spartans allowed to opponents.
- In games UC Irvine shot better than 41.9% from the field, it went 20-7 overall.
- The Anteaters were the 61st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Spartans ranked 29th.
- Last year, the Anteaters scored 8.6 more points per game (74.8) than the Spartans gave up (66.2).
- When UC Irvine put up more than 66.2 points last season, it went 19-5.
San Jose State Stats Insights
- The Spartans shot 43.5% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 39.7% the Anteaters' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, San Jose State had a 15-6 record in games the team collectively shot above 39.7% from the field.
- The Spartans were the 29th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Anteaters finished 195th.
- The Spartans' 67.5 points per game last year were just 0.3 more points than the 67.2 the Anteaters allowed to opponents.
- San Jose State had a 19-7 record last season when giving up fewer than 74.8 points.
UC Irvine Home & Away Comparison
- UC Irvine scored 76.8 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 71.4 points per contest.
- The Anteaters surrendered 65.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 69.7 when playing on the road.
- UC Irvine drained 6.6 threes per game with a 34.9% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 1.6% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (6.8, 36.5%).
San Jose State Home & Away Comparison
- San Jose State scored more points at home (70.1 per game) than on the road (65.1) last season.
- At home, the Spartans conceded 62.8 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than they allowed away (70.4).
- At home, San Jose State made 7.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged away (8.2). San Jose State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.7%) than away (34.6%) too.
UC Irvine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ San Jose State
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|11/11/2023
|New Mexico State
|-
|Bren Events Center
|11/14/2023
|@ USC
|-
|Galen Center
San Jose State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|UC Irvine
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|11/9/2023
|Bethesda (CA)
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
