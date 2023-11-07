The San Jose State Spartans face the UC Irvine Anteaters at Provident Credit Union Event Center on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UC Irvine vs. San Jose State matchup.

UC Irvine vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California How to Watch on TV: MW Network

UC Irvine vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UC Irvine Moneyline San Jose State Moneyline BetMGM UC Irvine (-1.5) 132.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UC Irvine (-1.5) 132.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UC Irvine vs. San Jose State Betting Trends (2022-23)

UC Irvine put together a 15-14-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 17 Anteaters games went over the point total.

San Jose State covered 19 times in 30 chances against the spread last year.

Spartans games went over the point total 17 out of 30 times last season.

