Tuesday's contest that pits the San Jose State Spartans (0-0) versus the UC Irvine Anteaters (0-0) at Provident Credit Union Event Center has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-67 in favor of San Jose State. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on November 7.

Based on our computer prediction, San Jose State projects to cover the 4.5-point spread in its matchup against UC Irvine. The over/under has been set at 129.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

UC Irvine vs. San Jose State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: Provident Credit Union Event Center

Provident Credit Union Event Center Line: UC Irvine -4.5

UC Irvine -4.5 Point Total: 129.5

129.5 Moneyline (To Win): UC Irvine -190, San Jose State +155

UC Irvine vs. San Jose State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Jose State 70, UC Irvine 67

Spread & Total Prediction for UC Irvine vs. San Jose State

Pick ATS: San Jose State (+4.5)



San Jose State (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (129.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

UC Irvine Performance Insights

UC Irvine scored 74.8 points per game and allowed 67.2 last year, making them 101st in the nation offensively and 88th defensively.

The Anteaters grabbed 33.8 rebounds per game and conceded 30.8 boards last year, ranking 61st and 155th, respectively, in the country.

At 14.7 assists per game last season, UC Irvine was 62nd in the nation.

Last year, the Anteaters were 210th in the nation in 3-point makes (7.1 per game) and 22nd-best in 3-point percentage (37.7%).

Last season, UC Irvine was 100th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (6.6 per game) and 88th in defensive 3-point percentage (32.3%).

The Anteaters took 68.5% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 31.5% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 74.5% of the Anteaters' baskets were 2-pointers, and 25.5% were 3-pointers.

San Jose State Performance Insights

San Jose State was 286th in the country last year with 67.5 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 64th with 66.2 points allowed per contest.

The Spartans ranked 12th-best in the country by allowing just 27.2 rebounds per game. They ranked 29th in college basketball by pulling down 35.1 rebounds per contest.

Last season San Jose State ranked 249th in college basketball in assists, putting up 12.2 per game.

The Spartans ranked 104th in college basketball at 11.1 turnovers per game, but they forced 7.9 turnovers per game, which ranked -4-worst in college basketball.

The Spartans made 7.6 three-pointers per game (149th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while sporting a 32.6% three-point percentage (267th-ranked).

San Jose State was 140th in the country with 6.9 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 223rd with a 34.3% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

San Jose State attempted 33.8 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 59.2% of the shots it attempted (and 69.5% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 23.3 three-pointers per contest, which were 40.8% of its shots (and 30.5% of the team's buckets).

