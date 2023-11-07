The San Jose State Spartans (0-0) are 4.5-point underdogs against the UC Irvine Anteaters (0-0) at Provident Credit Union Event Center on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network. The matchup's point total is set at 129.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UC Irvine vs. San Jose State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: Provident Credit Union Event Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UC Irvine -4.5 129.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UC Irvine vs San Jose State Betting Records & Stats

The Anteaters were 15-14-0 against the spread last season.

In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter last year, UC Irvine finished with a record of 15-2 (88.2%).

The Anteaters have a 65.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

San Jose State covered 19 times in 30 chances against the spread last season.

The Spartans were 6-8 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Jose State has a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UC Irvine vs. San Jose State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 129.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 129.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UC Irvine 20 69% 74.8 142.3 67.2 133.4 137.4 San Jose State 20 66.7% 67.5 142.3 66.2 133.4 133.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UC Irvine vs San Jose State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 74.8 points per game the Anteaters put up were 8.6 more points than the Spartans gave up (66.2).

When UC Irvine put up more than 66.2 points last season, it went 14-6 against the spread and 19-5 overall.

The Spartans' 67.5 points per game last year were just 0.3 more points than the 67.2 the Anteaters gave up.

San Jose State went 12-3 against the spread and 13-3 overall when it scored more than 67.2 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UC Irvine vs. San Jose State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UC Irvine 15-14-0 9-8 17-12-0 San Jose State 19-11-0 8-6 17-13-0

UC Irvine vs. San Jose State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UC Irvine San Jose State 11-4 Home Record 12-3 9-7 Away Record 5-8 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 76.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.1 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.1 10-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.