On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres go head to head against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Victor Olofsson going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Victor Olofsson score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Olofsson stats and insights

Olofsson is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 42 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 11.8 hits and 10.1 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

