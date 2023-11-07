Can we count on William Eklund scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks play the Philadelphia Flyers at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will William Eklund score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Eklund stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Eklund scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.

Eklund has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Eklund's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 39 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 16.2 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

