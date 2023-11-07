Will Yegor Zamula find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers play the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Yegor Zamula score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Zamula stats and insights

Zamula has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sharks.

Zamula has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are allowing 54 total goals (4.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH

