In the upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Zemgus Girgensons to light the lamp for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Zemgus Girgensons score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Girgensons stats and insights

In two of 12 games this season, Girgensons has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.

Girgensons has zero points on the power play.

Girgensons averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 42 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have one shutout, and they average 11.8 hits and 10.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.