The Toronto Maple Leafs, Auston Matthews among them, face the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Arena. There are prop bets for Matthews available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Auston Matthews vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +145)

1.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Matthews Season Stats Insights

Matthews has averaged 21:45 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

In Matthews' 12 games played this season he's scored in six of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Matthews has a point in eight games this year (out of 12), including multiple points six times.

In five of 12 games this season, Matthews has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Matthews has an implied probability of 40.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 51.2% of Matthews going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Matthews Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 35 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 12 Games 4 18 Points 3 13 Goals 0 5 Assists 3

