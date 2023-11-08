Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the top players with prop bets available when the Milwaukee Bucks and the Detroit Pistons meet at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET).

Bucks vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSDET

BSWI and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -122) 11.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +114) 0.5 (Over: -128)

Antetokounmpo has recorded 24.5 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 3.0 points fewer than Wednesday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average -- 11.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game.

Antetokounmpo's season-long assist average -- three per game -- is 2.5 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Antetokounmpo has connected on zero three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: +110)

Damian Lillard's 22.5-point scoring average is 3.0 less than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebounding average of six is 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).

Lillard has collected 4.5 assists per game, 2.0 less than Wednesday's over/under (6.5).

He three made three-pointers average is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Malik Beasley Props

PTS 3PM 8.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: +134)

The 8.5-point over/under for Malik Beasley on Wednesday is 3.0 lower than his scoring average.

Beasley has made 2.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his prop bet on Wednesday.

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -147) 6.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: +130)

The 24.5-point total set for Cade Cunningham on Wednesday is 2.2 more points than his season scoring average.

He has collected three rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Cunningham has averaged 8.3 assists per game, 1.8 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Cunningham's 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

