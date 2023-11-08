Can we expect Calle Jarnkrok finding the back of the net when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Calle Jarnkrok score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jarnkrok stats and insights

Jarnkrok has scored in two of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Senators yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 15.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 35 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.