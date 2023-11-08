Calle Jarnkrok will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Toronto Maple Leafs meet the Ottawa Senators at Scotiabank Arena. If you'd like to wager on Jarnkrok's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Calle Jarnkrok vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Jarnkrok Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Jarnkrok has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 15:39 on the ice per game.

Jarnkrok has recorded two games with a goal scored this year though 12 games played, including multiple goals once.

In five of 12 games this year, Jarnkrok has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In four of 12 games this year, Jarnkrok has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 40.8% that Jarnkrok goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Jarnkrok going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 26.3%.

Jarnkrok Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators are giving up 35 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 12 Games 4 7 Points 3 3 Goals 2 4 Assists 1

