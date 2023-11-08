Will John Tavares light the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs square off against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will John Tavares score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Tavares stats and insights

In five of 12 games this season, Tavares has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Senators.

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

Tavares' shooting percentage is 10.9%, and he averages 3.8 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are conceding 35 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

