Will John Tavares Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 8?
Will John Tavares light the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs square off against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will John Tavares score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)
Tavares stats and insights
- In five of 12 games this season, Tavares has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Senators.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
- Tavares' shooting percentage is 10.9%, and he averages 3.8 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- On defense, the Senators are conceding 35 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
